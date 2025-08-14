INC Amends BSc Nursing Rules - Allows Semester Exam Eligibility Flexibility; All Details

Summary In a significant relief to BSc Nursing students across the country, the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has amended its examination regulations. The decision comes in response to numerous representations from students who highlighted the academic and financial hurdles.

In a significant relief to BSc Nursing students across the country, the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has amended its examination regulations, allowing students to appear for the fifth semester examination without the mandatory requirement of clearing all previous semester exams. The decision comes in response to numerous representations from students who highlighted the academic and financial hurdles caused by delays in supplementary examinations conducted by universities.

Many nursing students had raised concerns that the delayed conduct of supplementary exams often disrupted their academic progress, created uncertainty in attending consecutive semesters, and even affected student loan approvals. Taking these issues into consideration, the INC reviewed the examination regulations under the revised BSc Nursing syllabus and made necessary changes to ease the process.

As per the amendment, sub-para 16(i) in the examination regulations has been deleted. Earlier, it stated that students must clear all previous examinations before appearing for the fifth semester. With the deletion of this clause, candidates can now move forward in their studies without being held back due to pending supplementary exams, although the provision to attend consecutive semesters remains unchanged.

Under the revised rule, the updated Para 16 specifies that students must clear all previous examinations before appearing for the seventh semester examination. Similarly, all pending papers must be cleared before the final year examination. The council has also retained the clause that the maximum duration to successfully complete the BSc Nursing course should not exceed eight years.

This regulatory change is expected to benefit nursing students, ensuring that academic delays do not derail their education and career timelines while still maintaining academic standards for final qualifications.

Read the official notice here.