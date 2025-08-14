Indian Nursing Council (INC)

INC Amends BSc Nursing Rules - Allows Semester Exam Eligibility Flexibility; All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Aug 2025
14:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a significant relief to BSc Nursing students across the country, the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has amended its examination regulations.
The decision comes in response to numerous representations from students who highlighted the academic and financial hurdles.

In a significant relief to BSc Nursing students across the country, the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has amended its examination regulations, allowing students to appear for the fifth semester examination without the mandatory requirement of clearing all previous semester exams. The decision comes in response to numerous representations from students who highlighted the academic and financial hurdles caused by delays in supplementary examinations conducted by universities.

Many nursing students had raised concerns that the delayed conduct of supplementary exams often disrupted their academic progress, created uncertainty in attending consecutive semesters, and even affected student loan approvals. Taking these issues into consideration, the INC reviewed the examination regulations under the revised BSc Nursing syllabus and made necessary changes to ease the process.

As per the amendment, sub-para 16(i) in the examination regulations has been deleted. Earlier, it stated that students must clear all previous examinations before appearing for the fifth semester. With the deletion of this clause, candidates can now move forward in their studies without being held back due to pending supplementary exams, although the provision to attend consecutive semesters remains unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the revised rule, the updated Para 16 specifies that students must clear all previous examinations before appearing for the seventh semester examination. Similarly, all pending papers must be cleared before the final year examination. The council has also retained the clause that the maximum duration to successfully complete the BSc Nursing course should not exceed eight years.

This regulatory change is expected to benefit nursing students, ensuring that academic delays do not derail their education and career timelines while still maintaining academic standards for final qualifications.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 14 Aug 2025
14:37 PM
Indian Nursing Council (INC) BSc Nursing Nursing students
Similar stories
MCC

MCC Extends NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 College Reporting Deadline- Check Fresh . . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Out for UG Admissions - Over 67000 Confirm!

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at upsc.gov.in- Check Details Insi. . .

Punjab government

Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS, BDS Put on Hold- Key Upda. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MCC

MCC Extends NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 College Reporting Deadline- Check Fresh . . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Out for UG Admissions - Over 67000 Confirm!

UPSC

UPSC Civil Services Mains Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly at upsc.gov.in- Check Details Insi. . .

Punjab government

Punjab NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS, BDS Put on Hold- Key Upda. . .

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Releases Clerk 2025 First Waiting List - Check JA Post Selection Status at sbi.co. . .

Brainiac Heritage School Investiture Ceremony
Birla Divya Jyoti School

Take a pledge, lead by example

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality