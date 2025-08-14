Delhi University (DU)

DU CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Out for UG Admissions - Over 67000 Confirm!

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the results for the third round of seat allotment for undergraduate admissions under the Centralised Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025. This round covers performance-based programmes such as Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Physical Education, and Health, Environment & Sports (HE&S), along with special categories including ward quota, Children/Wards of University employees (CW), Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), and sports quota.

However, the allocations for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and Children/Wards of University employees (CW) categories will be released on August 15.

According to the university, a total of 67,582 candidates have confirmed their admission in this round, which includes 7,061 seats allocated under performance-based programmes across DU colleges. Candidates can access their allotment orders through the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Any errors or discrepancies in allotment details must be reported immediately to the university’s admission branch for correction.

Students allocated seats in this round are required to accept their offers and pay the admission fee between August 13 and August 17. DU has clarified that the minimum allocation scores for this round are independent of those in earlier rounds, with seat distribution determined by programme-specific eligibility, candidate merit, seat availability, social category, and tie-breaking criteria for mid-entry applicants.

Prior to this round, candidates admitted earlier were given the option to upgrade their seats or reorder preferences. If an upgraded seat was allotted, confirmation depended on timely fee payment. Colleges have been tasked with verifying and approving applications within the admission schedule to ensure that all eligibility and documentation requirements are met.

The verification process for the third round runs concurrently with the seat acceptance window until August 17. Failure to submit the admission fee by the deadline will result in the cancellation of the seat, which will then be offered to candidates in subsequent rounds or from the waiting list.

DU has also published a vacant seat matrix after the third round to maintain transparency and assist students in making informed choices for future allotments. Candidates are urged to keep checking the official admission website for timely updates and instructions.

Delhi University (DU) DU Admissions Undergraduate Admissions seat allotment
