KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Session 1 Extended Registration Window Closes Today: Steps to Apply Now

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Feb 2025
12:07 PM

File Image

Summary
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the extended application window for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 Session 1 today, February 14.
Aspirants can submit their applications by 3PM through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the extended application window for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 Session 1 today, February 14. Aspirants can submit their applications by 3PM through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025.

Initially, the registration deadline was set for February 10 but was later extended to allow more candidates to apply.

How to Apply for KMAT 2025

  1. Visit the official CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘KMAT 2025 Session 1 Registration’ link.
  3. Complete the registration and application form.
  4. Pay the application fee according to the category.
  5. Submit the application and download the confirmation page.
  6. Keep a printout for future reference.

KMAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria

  • There is no age limit for appearing in the exam.
  • Applicants must hold a three-year bachelor’s degree in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent discipline.
  • Final-year students awaiting their results may also apply, provided they receive their degree before the admission process begins.
Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%
The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 Top 50 Finalists Announced!
KMAT 2025 Application Fees

  • General category: INR 1,000
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): INR 500
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): No fee

Both Indian and foreign nationals can apply for KMAT 2025. However, reservation benefits and fee concessions are available only for Keralite candidates.

KMAT 2025 Exam Pattern

KMAT 2025 will consist of 180 multiple choice questions, totaling 720 marks. The test will assess candidates across four sections:

  • English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning
  • General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Each correct answer carries four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. Unattempted questions will neither earn nor lose marks.

KMAT 2025 Selection Process

Candidates who qualify will proceed to the next stage, which includes a group discussion and personal interview. Institutes will allocate 80% weightage to the entrance test score, while group discussion and personal interview will contribute 10% each to the final selection.

Last updated on 14 Feb 2025
12:08 PM
KMAT 2025 Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025
