CBSE to Open LOC 2025 Correction Window Today - Editable Fields & Submission Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to officially open the correction window for the List of Candidates (LOC) data for the academic session 2025 starting today, April 9. Schools will be able to access the Correction and Application Management Centre (CAMC) portal to make necessary edits in student information, including names, date of birth, parental details, and other select fields.

The initiative follows a series of reminders issued by the Board between September 30 and October 4, 2024, urging schools to ensure accuracy while filling out LOC details. Despite repeated instructions, several institutions submitted incorrect data and subsequently requested modifications. In response, CBSE has now allowed schools to resubmit correction requests through the CAMC portal for review and processing.

To validate correction requests, schools are required to upload a single PDF file comprising the student’s admission form, admission withdrawal register, and transfer certificate (if applicable). The correction portal will remain open until April 17, 2025.

CBSE has clarified that only minor corrections will be entertained. Complete changes in candidates’ or parents’ names will not be permitted. For regular candidates, a processing fee of ₹1,000 per student will be applicable and must be deposited by the schools to their respective regional office.

As per the official notification, the following changes are allowed:

Minor corrections in names of candidates and their parents.

Correction of date of birth based on official documentation.

Correction in the F_L_Code (from improvement to full subject).

Updates in the single child status.

Photo corrections (if not done earlier).

Interchange of mother’s and father’s names.

However, CBSE has firmly stated that changes in category (e.g., General to OBC), complete parental name changes, and gender corrections related to gender change will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Schools are advised to make the corrections with utmost care within the stipulated timeline, as rejected requests will not be reconsidered.