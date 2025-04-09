CBSE 2025

CBSE to Open LOC 2025 Correction Window Today - Editable Fields & Submission Guide

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2025
12:06 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to officially open the correction window for the List of Candidates (LOC) data for the academic session 2025 starting today, April 9.
Schools will be able to access the Correction and Application Management Centre (CAMC) portal to make necessary edits in student information, including names, date of birth, parental details, and other select fields.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to officially open the correction window for the List of Candidates (LOC) data for the academic session 2025 starting today, April 9. Schools will be able to access the Correction and Application Management Centre (CAMC) portal to make necessary edits in student information, including names, date of birth, parental details, and other select fields.

CISCE Revises ISC Syllabus for Classes 11 and 12 - Check Subject Details and Key Changes
CISCE Revises ISC Syllabus for Classes 11 and 12 - Check Subject Details and Key Changes

The initiative follows a series of reminders issued by the Board between September 30 and October 4, 2024, urging schools to ensure accuracy while filling out LOC details. Despite repeated instructions, several institutions submitted incorrect data and subsequently requested modifications. In response, CBSE has now allowed schools to resubmit correction requests through the CAMC portal for review and processing.

To validate correction requests, schools are required to upload a single PDF file comprising the student’s admission form, admission withdrawal register, and transfer certificate (if applicable). The correction portal will remain open until April 17, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule
IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

CBSE has clarified that only minor corrections will be entertained. Complete changes in candidates’ or parents’ names will not be permitted. For regular candidates, a processing fee of ₹1,000 per student will be applicable and must be deposited by the schools to their respective regional office.

As per the official notification, the following changes are allowed:

  • Minor corrections in names of candidates and their parents.
  • Correction of date of birth based on official documentation.
  • Correction in the F_L_Code (from improvement to full subject).
  • Updates in the single child status.
  • Photo corrections (if not done earlier).
  • Interchange of mother’s and father’s names.

However, CBSE has firmly stated that changes in category (e.g., General to OBC), complete parental name changes, and gender corrections related to gender change will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Schools are advised to make the corrections with utmost care within the stipulated timeline, as rejected requests will not be reconsidered.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2025
12:07 PM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Correction CBSE
Similar stories
IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 to Feature Time-Bound Sections - NBEMS Issues Detailed Notice!

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Result 2025 Announced - Check TGT Arts Prelims Merit List and Cut Offs

Representative Image
Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PET Registration Deadline extended! Check important dates, How to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 to Feature Time-Bound Sections - NBEMS Issues Detailed Notice!

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC LTR Result 2025 Announced - Check TGT Arts Prelims Merit List and Cut Offs

Representative Image
Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PET Registration Deadline extended! Check important dates, How to apply

Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET Admit Card 2025; Direct Link Here

Jadavpur University

SRIJAN 2025: Jadavpur University’s Grand Celebration of Technology, Innovation and . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality