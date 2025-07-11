Bihar Board Issues Revised Class 12 Mark Sheets, Certificates for 2025 Exams - All Details

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially dispatched the revised mark sheets, provisional-cum-migration certificates, and cross lists (CTR) for students who appeared in the BSEB Intermediate Special Exam 2025, Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2025, and Class 12 Annual Exam 2025 for vocational courses. The updated documents have been sent to the offices of District Education Officers (DEOs) across the state.

In addition to this, the board has also issued registration certificates for the Intermediate session 2023–25. Revised mark sheets and certificates for students whose marks changed following the scrutiny of the Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2025 have also been included in this dispatch. As per official instructions, the heads of recognised schools and colleges can collect these documents from the DEO offices.

In a separate development, the BSEB confirmed that corrected documents for Class 10 students, whose scores were revised post re-evaluation of the Class 10 Board Exam 2025, have similarly been sent to the DEO offices.

The board has directed all school heads to thoroughly verify every document before distributing it to students. Any document containing discrepancies, such as incorrect photographs, missing images, or blurred visuals, must be withheld. Such documents are to be returned to the respective exam branch at the board’s academic building in the district, along with evidence and a forwarding letter, by July 22, 2025.

Furthermore, schools and colleges are instructed to promptly distribute the mark sheets and certificates to students after verification, retain the cross-lists for official records, and obtain written acknowledgements from students. In cases where a school receives documents belonging to another institution, they must be immediately returned to the district education office for forwarding to the correct school.

The BSEB has also advised district education officers to ensure the smooth and timely handover of document packets to the heads or authorised representatives of recognised institutions to avoid any delays in the distribution process.