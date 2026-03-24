Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Scrutiny, Compartment and Special Exams Application Dates Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
09:44 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Following the declaration of the Class 12 (Intermediate) results on March 23, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has introduced the scrutiny process for students seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets.
In addition to the scrutiny facility, BSEB has also announced the schedule for the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and the Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026.

Following the declaration of the Class 12 (Intermediate) results on March 23, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has introduced the scrutiny process for students seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks or believe there may have been discrepancies in evaluation can apply for scrutiny from March 25 to April 2, 2026.

The scrutiny process will allow students to request a rechecking of specific subjects. Applicants are advised to carefully review their results before submitting requests, as the outcome of the scrutiny process will be considered final. The board will conduct the entire process online and is expected to release detailed guidelines shortly to assist candidates with the application procedure.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Merit List 2026 Out: Check Science, Arts, Commerce Toppers
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Merit List 2026 Out: Check Science, Arts, Commerce Toppers

In addition to the scrutiny facility, BSEB has also announced the schedule for the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and the Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026. The application window for these exams will also be open from March 25 to April 2. These examinations provide an important opportunity for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the main examination, enabling them to improve their academic standing without losing a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board has indicated that the results for the compartmental and special examinations are likely to be declared by May 31, 2026, ensuring timely progression for students.

This year, the Bihar Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.19% in the Class 12 examinations. Among the toppers, Aditya Prakash Aman secured the top position in the Science stream with 96.20%, while Nishu Kumari topped the Arts stream with 95.80%. In the Commerce stream, Aditi Kumari emerged as the highest scorer with 96%.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
09:47 AM
Bihar School Examination Board bseb compartment exams Board Exam 2026 schedule
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE KVS NVS Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Out, Tier 1 Candidate Details Released: Links Her. . .

SSC 2026

SSC CHSL Tier 2 and JE Paper 2 City Slip, Admit Card Dates Out; Scribe Details Announ. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2026

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window Opens: Application Steps, Link and Exam Date. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Merit List 2026 Out: Check Science, Arts, Commerce Toppers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

CBSE KVS NVS Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Out, Tier 1 Candidate Details Released: Links Her. . .

These scenes from Ray's 1970 film Pratidwandi shows the protagonist Siddhartha appear before an interview panel. Such preliminary interviews can now be conducted by AI. 
artificial intelligence (AI)

ADVERSARY?

SSC 2026

SSC CHSL Tier 2 and JE Paper 2 City Slip, Admit Card Dates Out; Scribe Details Announ. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2026

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window Opens: Application Steps, Link and Exam Date. . .

Bihar School Examination Board

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Merit List 2026 Out: Check Science, Arts, Commerce Toppers

National Dental Commission

Education, Healthcare Sees Major Reform - National Dental Commission Replaces DCI

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality