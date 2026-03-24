Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Scrutiny, Compartment and Special Exams Application Dates Out

Summary Following the declaration of the Class 12 (Intermediate) results on March 23, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has introduced the scrutiny process for students seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets. In addition to the scrutiny facility, BSEB has also announced the schedule for the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and the Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026.

Following the declaration of the Class 12 (Intermediate) results on March 23, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has introduced the scrutiny process for students seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks or believe there may have been discrepancies in evaluation can apply for scrutiny from March 25 to April 2, 2026.

The scrutiny process will allow students to request a rechecking of specific subjects. Applicants are advised to carefully review their results before submitting requests, as the outcome of the scrutiny process will be considered final. The board will conduct the entire process online and is expected to release detailed guidelines shortly to assist candidates with the application procedure.

In addition to the scrutiny facility, BSEB has also announced the schedule for the Intermediate Special Examination 2026 and the Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2026. The application window for these exams will also be open from March 25 to April 2. These examinations provide an important opportunity for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the main examination, enabling them to improve their academic standing without losing a year.

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The board has indicated that the results for the compartmental and special examinations are likely to be declared by May 31, 2026, ensuring timely progression for students.

This year, the Bihar Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.19% in the Class 12 examinations. Among the toppers, Aditya Prakash Aman secured the top position in the Science stream with 96.20%, while Nishu Kumari topped the Arts stream with 95.80%. In the Commerce stream, Aditi Kumari emerged as the highest scorer with 96%.