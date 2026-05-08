West Bengal Board Of Madrasah Education (WBBME)

West Bengal Board High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam 2026 Result Out - Pass Percent, Toppers List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2026
15:14 PM

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Summary
The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has officially declared that the results of the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations 2026 today, May 8.
Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results through the official websites wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has officially declared the results of the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil(Old & Final Semester) examinations 2026 today, May 8.

The examinations commenced on January 29 with the written and practical tests concluding on February 16 and February 23, respectively, with a combined total of 59,586 candidates appearing. Of these, 24,823 (41.66%) were male candidates, 34,762 (58.34%) were female, and a single third gender student.

Across all three categories—High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil—a total of 47 students featured in the top ten merit lists. Thirteen students in the High Madrasah list, ten in Alim, and twelve in Fazil (semester) and Fazil (old syllabus) each.

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Overall Pass Percentage

  • High Madrasah - 90.86
  • Alim - 93.03
  • Fazil (Old Syllabus) - 94.05
  • Fazil (Semester) - 93.53

Top Districts

For the High Madrasah exam, Alipurduar led with a pass percentage of 97.27%, followed by Paschim Midnapore and Purba Midnapore at 96.55% and 96.53%, respectively.

As for the Alim exam, Coochbehar emerged in the top with a perfect 100% pass percentage, followed by North 24 Parganas at 97.72% and Hooghly with 96.42%.

Whereas, for the Fazil semester-based exam, Purba Midnapore led with another perfect 100%, followed by Hooghly and Howrah at 98.97% and 97.08%. For the Fazil yearly exam, a total of seven districts achieved a perfect 100% (Coochbehar, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, North 24 Parganas, and Paschim Midnapore).

The Board also directed heads of madrasahs to collect marksheets and certificates from their designated distribution centres on the same day after 2.30 PM.

Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results through the official websites wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Last updated on 08 May 2026
15:38 PM
West Bengal Board Of Madrasah Education (WBBME) Madrasah students Board Exam 2026 Toppers list
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