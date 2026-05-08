Manipur

Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Today at manresults.nic.in; Over 35,000 Students Await Class 10 Scores

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2026
14:20 PM

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Summary
More than 35,000 students appeared for the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Examination 2026 this year
The Manipur Class 10 Result 2026 will contain important details including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number and date of birth

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination Result 2026 today, May 8, on its official website — manresults.nic.in.

More than 35,000 students appeared for the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Examination 2026 this year. Earlier, the board had announced the Manipur HSE (Class 12) Result 2026 on April 20.

The Manipur Class 10 Result 2026 will contain important details including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number and date of birth. The online marksheet will also mention the board name, examination name, subjects appeared for, marks obtained in each subject and the total marks secured by the student.

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According to the board’s evaluation criteria, students scoring 80 per cent marks or above in a subject will be awarded a letter grade distinction.

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:

  • Visit the official website — manresults.nic.in
  • Click on the “Manipur HSLC Result 2026” link
  • Enter roll number and registration number
  • Click on “Submit”
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and print the marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned in the online result. The digital marksheet is provisional in nature, while original certificates will be distributed later through respective schools.

Last updated on 08 May 2026
14:21 PM
Manipur class 10 exams Results out
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