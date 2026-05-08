WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Announced: 86.83% Pass, Avirup Bhadra Emerges as Topper! All Updates

Summary The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the WB Madhyamik Result 2026 for Class 10 students today, May 8. The results were announced during a press conference held at 9.30 AM.

The wait is finally over for lakhs of students in West Bengal as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the WB Madhyamik Result 2026 for Class 10 students today, May 8. The results were announced during a press conference held at 9.30 AM. Examinees will be able to access and download their results from the official websites from 10.15 AM onwards. The results have been declared just 85 days after the conclusion of the examinations on February 12.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 86.83% compared to last year’s 86.56%. In terms of districts, Kalimpong has achieved the highest pass percentage (95.10%).

The Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Exam) took place from February 2 to February 12, 2026, across 2,682 exam centres in the state. Out of 971625 registered candidates, 959753 (423103 males and 530650 females) appeared for the examination. Where regular candidates were 901724, continuing were 50798, and 1231 students appeared for the compartmental section.

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Avirup Bhadra emerged as the topper of WB Madhyamik 2026 with 698 marks (99.71%).

A total of 131 students (103 males and 28 females) have secured the top 10 positions in the state, from 19 districts.

Grade Wise Pass Percent

AA - 1.46%

A+ - 2.81%

A - 9.64%

B+ - 15.42%

B - 20.68%

C - 34.49%

Students can check their results online by visiting the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbbsedata.com. To access their marks, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details. Additionally, results can be checked via SMS and mobile apps (iResults/Madhyamik Results/Edutips App).

During the official announcement, WBBSE also released key details, including the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and information about supplementary exams and re-evaluation procedures.

As per the notification, schools can collect marksheets and certificates from their respective board camp offices starting from 10.30 AM today. Heads of institutions or their authorised representatives will be required to collect these documents by submitting the prescribed EMU/C/1G form at their respective camp offices.

Students and guardians are advised to download and print their online scorecards for reference until they receive the official mark sheets.

With the release of the Class 10 scores, the state now eagerly awaits the results for the plus-II exams, which will be declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on May 14 at 10.30 PM, with results accessible on various websites starting from 11 AM on the same day.