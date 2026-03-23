Bihar School Examination Board

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Merit List 2026 Out: Check Science, Arts, Commerce Toppers

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
16:02 PM

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Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 on March 23, along with the stream-wise merit list and names of toppers.
Students who appeared for the examination can access their results through the official BSEB Exam Portal and Bihar Board Inter Portal.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 on March 23, along with the stream-wise merit list and names of toppers. Students who appeared for the examination can access their results through the official BSEB Exam Portal and Bihar Board Inter Portal.

This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.19%, with a total of 11,21,973 students successfully clearing the examination out of 13,17,846 candidates who appeared. Among them, 6,75,844 were girls, and 6,42,002 were boys. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.23%, compared to 83.99% among male candidates.

The board also released the list of toppers across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. A total of 26 students secured top ranks this year, of which 19 are female candidates, highlighting strong academic performance by girls.

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Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers 2026

  • Aditya Prakash Aman – 481 marks (96.20%) – Rank 1
  • H.S. Mairajani – 479 marks (95.80%) – Rank 2
  • Sapna Kumari – 479 marks (95.80%) – Rank 2
  • Anamika Kumari – 478 marks (95.60%) – Rank 3
  • Satyam Kumar – 476 marks (95.20%) – Rank 4
  • Palak Kumari – 475 marks (95.00%) – Rank 5

Bihar Board 12th Arts Toppers 2026

  • Nishu Kumari – 479 marks (95.80%) – Rank 1
  • Siddhi Shikha – 478 marks (95.60%) – Rank 2
  • Chandradeep Kumar – 478 marks (95.60%) – Rank 2
  • Md Lucky Ansari – 478 marks (95.60%) – Rank 2
  • Nasrin Praveen – 477 marks (95.40%) – Rank 3
  • Saiyya Ansari – 477 marks (95.40%) – Rank 3
  • Nishu Kumari (Darbhanga) – 477 marks (95.40%) – Rank 3
  • Adarsh – 477 marks (95.40%) – Rank 3
  • Amrita Kumari – 476 marks (95.20%) – Rank 4
  • Sweety Kumari – 476 marks (95.20%) – Rank 4
  • Bibha Asrana – 475 marks (95.00%) – Rank 5
  • Raushan Kumari – 475 marks (95.00%) – Rank 5
  • Manish Kumar – 475 marks (95.00%) – Rank 5

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers 2026

  • Aditi Kumari – 480 marks (96.00%) – Rank 1
  • Mahi Kumari – 476 marks (95.20%) – Rank 2
  • Nishika Shree – 475 marks (95.00%) – Rank 3
  • Manvi Kumari – 474 marks (94.80%) – Rank 4
  • Shreya Kumari – 474 marks (94.80%) – Rank 4
  • Warisha Naushad – 472 marks (94.40%) – Rank 5
  • Harshika – 472 marks (94.40%) – Rank 5

In addition to the result declaration, the board has also announced important post-result processes. The application window for compartment examinations will open on March 25 and continue until April 2, 2026. Students who wish to improve their scores or clear failed subjects can apply within this period.

Furthermore, BSEB has activated the answer sheet scrutiny and rechecking process. Candidates seeking verification of their marks can submit online applications for scrutiny between March 25 and April 2.

Students are advised to carefully review their results and complete any post-result formalities within the stipulated deadlines.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
16:03 PM
Bihar School Examination Board bseb Toppers list Board Exam 2026 Intermediate Exam
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