Manipur

Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Out; Introduces Grade System Without Marks, Chandel District Tops

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2026
15:29 PM

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Summary
This year, more than 35,000 students appeared for the Class 10 examinations, and results are now available for download using roll number and registration number
From the H.S.L.C. examinations 2024 onwards, BOSEM has introduced a Grades and Grade Points system without the display of marks in the Certificate-cum-Grade Statement

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination Result 2026 today on its official website — manresults.nic.in.

This year, more than 35,000 students appeared for the Class 10 examinations, and results are now available for download using roll number and registration number.

New Grade System Implemented Under NEP 2020

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From the H.S.L.C. examinations 2024 onwards, BOSEM has introduced a Grades and Grade Points system without the display of marks in the Certificate-cum-Grade Statement. The decision has been implemented in line with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) to reduce academic stress and promote a more holistic evaluation of students’ performance.

The system has been introduced following a government order and a resolution passed by the Board in April 2024.

  • The original Certificate-cum-Grade Statement will be issued to all candidates after the declaration of results.
  • School authorities can collect the certificates for the HSLC Examination 2025 from May 26, 2026 onwards.
  • Provisional Certificate-cum-Grade Statements for the HSLC Examination 2026 will be available from May 11, 2026, on payment of Rs. 1500 (plus Rs. 100 application fee).

Candidates who are not satisfied with their results may apply for re-scrutiny of answer scripts between May 11 and May 25, 2026, with a fee of Rs. 2100 per subject (non-refundable).

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: District-Wise Performance

Chandel: 97.38%

Thoubal: 96.30%

Noney: 95.42%

Kakching: 91.51%

Bishnupur: 90.98%

The board has clarified that re-scrutiny does not mean re-evaluation or re-examination of answer scripts, but only verification of evaluation.

Students who do not qualify in the HSLC Examination 2026 and wish to appear in 2027 as regular candidates may be re-admitted to Class X in their respective schools within 45 days of result declaration. Schools must forward such student details to the board within 60 days, including internal assessment marks.

Last updated on 08 May 2026
15:30 PM
Manipur HSLC exam Manipur HSLC Results out
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