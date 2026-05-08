National Testing Agency Issues NCHM JEE 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet; Objection Window Open Till May 9

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access the answer key through the official website The NCHM JEE 2026 examination was conducted on April 25 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 103 cities and 115 examination centres nationwide

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded response sheet for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access the answer key through the official website.

The NCHM JEE 2026 examination was conducted on April 25 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 103 cities and 115 examination centres nationwide.

Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has also uploaded the question papers and recorded responses of candidates to help them calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

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NCHM JEE Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the documents:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee/

Click on the link for “NCHM JEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key”

Log in using the application number and password/date of birth

The answer key and recorded response sheet will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates who are not satisfied with any response mentioned in the provisional answer key can raise objections online through the official portal.

According to the official notification, candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The objection submission facility will remain available till May 9, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

NTA stated that only those challenges submitted within the prescribed deadline and after successful payment of the fee will be considered for review.

The agency informed that all objections raised by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

The final result of NCHM JEE 2026 will be prepared based on the revised final answer key. NTA also clarified that candidates will not receive individual communication regarding the acceptance or rejection of their objections.

Once the challenge process concludes, the final answer key will be treated as binding and no further grievances related to the answer key will be entertained by the agency.