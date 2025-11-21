bseb

BSEB Begins Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Programme Application for JEE & NEET 2028 Aspirants

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Nov 2025
15:11 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened applications for its ‘BSEB Super 50’, a fully residential, two-year free coaching programme aimed at students preparing for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET UG 2028.
Applications will be open until November 30, 2025.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened applications for its ‘BSEB Super 50’, a fully residential, two-year free coaching programme aimed at students preparing for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET UG 2028. Applications will be open until November 30, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal at coaching.biharboardonline.com/index. The selection will be based on a merit list prepared from a 100-mark entrance exam, to be held after the application window closes.

The programme is open to Class 10 students of BSEB/CBSE/ICSE and other recognised boards who will appear for the 2026 board exams, as well as Class 11 students currently studying in Bihar’s affiliated +2 schools. However, only those students who wish to take admission in Class 11 in Bihar board-affiliated +2 institutions are eligible. Under BSEB Super 50, selected students will receive free food and accommodation, regular health check-ups, counselling support, and, for girl candidates, free sanitary napkins.

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins: Revised Merit List Released by JKBOPEE
JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Soon? NTA Announces Session 1 Dates &amp; Editable Fields
Each classroom in the residential campus will be equipped with air-conditioning and digital boards, and students will be provided with specialised, high-quality IIT-JEE and NEET study material at no cost. Dedicated doubt-clearing sessions will also be conducted. BSEB will run separate batches for a minimum of 50 boys and 50 girls, ensuring focused preparation for both JEE and NEET tracks. To help students stay exam-ready, the Board will organise monthly OMR or CBT-based assessments to measure progress and strengthen conceptual understanding.

With this initiative, BSEB aims to create equitable access to premier engineering and medical coaching for meritorious students across Bihar.

Last updated on 21 Nov 2025
15:12 PM
bseb Bihar School Examination Board Free Coaching JEE NEET applications
