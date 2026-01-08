Curriculum Learning Enhancement - CBSE Advises Schools to Use PM eVidya Channel Content

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised all affiliated schools to actively use the PM eVidya CBSE-15 channel to strengthen supplementary academic support. The initiative aims to enhance classroom learning, teacher capacity building, and subject-specific understanding through curriculum-aligned digital resources.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised all affiliated schools to actively use the PM eVidya CBSE-15 channel to strengthen supplementary academic support for both students and teachers. The initiative aims to enhance classroom learning, teacher capacity building, and subject-specific understanding through curriculum-aligned digital resources.

According to CBSE, the PM eVidya CBSE-15 channel provides structured content, including topic-wise lessons, subject enrichment materials, pedagogy modules, and assessment-related guidance. The board highlighted that the channel ensures uniform access to quality learning resources across regions, thereby supporting inclusive and equitable education. Grade-wise and theme-based videos promote competency-based education and allow learners to study at their own pace. The provision of repeated telecasts and online availability further enables students to revise topics and reinforce conceptual clarity beyond regular classroom hours.

At present, a total of 67 e-videos are available on the PM eVidya CBSE-15 channel. These videos have been developed in collaboration with subject experts and focus on effective teaching strategies, assessment practices, and the use of technology in classroom instruction. CBSE has stated that the content is fully aligned with prescribed curricula, NCERT textbooks, and the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official notice, the board has encouraged schools to integrate these e-videos into lesson planning, classroom transactions, and remediation programmes. Teachers can use the resources to improve instructional practices, while students may rely on them for concept clarification, revision, and independent learning. CBSE emphasised that the effective use of these digital tools can significantly enhance teaching-learning outcomes.

The board has also invited experienced educators and resource persons to contribute additional high-quality e-videos in accordance with CBSE’s content development guidelines. School principals and heads have been requested to ensure the availability of necessary infrastructure, as outlined in Circular Trg-30 dated June 11, 2024, and to inform teachers and students about the accessible resources.

In addition to television broadcasts, all PM eVidya CBSE-15 e-videos are available on the CBSE TV YouTube channel. This expanded access is expected to improve outreach, support continuous learning for students, and facilitate ongoing professional development for teachers across CBSE-affiliated schools.