NEET PG 2025: MCC Asks States to Put Round 3 Counselling on Hold! Notice & Schedule Update

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), operating under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has informed all State Counselling Authorities that the schedule for Round 3 of PG Counselling 2025 will be released only after the completion of the process related to revised percentile eligibility. The clarification applies to both the All India Quota (AIQ) and State-level counselling schedules.

In an official communication issued to State Directors of Medical Education (DMEs), Vice Chancellors, and Secretaries (Medical Education) across all states, the MCC stated that the Round 3 counselling timeline will be uploaded only after formal approval of the revised percentile eligibility for participation in NEET PG Counselling 2025 is received from the competent authority. The committee emphasised that the eligibility revision process is currently underway and must be finalised before any further counselling activities are initiated.

The notice further explained that once the revised eligibility criteria are approved, the MCC will simultaneously publish the updated AIQ counselling schedule along with the corresponding State counselling timelines for Round 3. Until such official notification is issued, all State Counselling Authorities have been strictly advised not to proceed with Round 3 counselling.

MCC cautioned that conducting Round 3 counselling without an officially notified and synchronised schedule may lead to procedural discrepancies and inconsistencies across states. To maintain uniformity and transparency in the counselling process, states have been directed to wait for the formal release of the approved schedule before taking any action.

The detailed dates and schedule for NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling will be made available on the official MCC website once released. Eligible candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2025 examination will be able to access the Round 3 counselling schedule in PDF format. Following the announcement, the registration process for Round 3 will begin in online mode, and candidates will be required to submit their applications through the MCC portal.

Separately, the MCC had earlier issued an urgent notice informing candidates that visual disability assessment services at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi, have been temporarily suspended. RML Hospital is one of the designated disability assessment centres for NEET PG counselling, and candidates requiring such services have been advised to stay updated through official notifications.

Candidates and counselling authorities are advised to regularly monitor the MCC website for the latest updates regarding revised eligibility criteria and the Round 3 counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025.

Read the official notice here.