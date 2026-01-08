NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: MCC Asks States to Put Round 3 Counselling on Hold! Notice & Schedule Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2026
09:44 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
MCC has informed all State Counselling Authorities that the schedule for Round 3 of PG Counselling 2025 will be released only after the completion of the process related to revised percentile eligibility.
The clarification applies to both the All India Quota (AIQ) and State-level counselling schedules.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), operating under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has informed all State Counselling Authorities that the schedule for Round 3 of PG Counselling 2025 will be released only after the completion of the process related to revised percentile eligibility. The clarification applies to both the All India Quota (AIQ) and State-level counselling schedules.

In an official communication issued to State Directors of Medical Education (DMEs), Vice Chancellors, and Secretaries (Medical Education) across all states, the MCC stated that the Round 3 counselling timeline will be uploaded only after formal approval of the revised percentile eligibility for participation in NEET PG Counselling 2025 is received from the competent authority. The committee emphasised that the eligibility revision process is currently underway and must be finalised before any further counselling activities are initiated.

The notice further explained that once the revised eligibility criteria are approved, the MCC will simultaneously publish the updated AIQ counselling schedule along with the corresponding State counselling timelines for Round 3. Until such official notification is issued, all State Counselling Authorities have been strictly advised not to proceed with Round 3 counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

MCC cautioned that conducting Round 3 counselling without an officially notified and synchronised schedule may lead to procedural discrepancies and inconsistencies across states. To maintain uniformity and transparency in the counselling process, states have been directed to wait for the formal release of the approved schedule before taking any action.

The detailed dates and schedule for NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling will be made available on the official MCC website once released. Eligible candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2025 examination will be able to access the Round 3 counselling schedule in PDF format. Following the announcement, the registration process for Round 3 will begin in online mode, and candidates will be required to submit their applications through the MCC portal.

Separately, the MCC had earlier issued an urgent notice informing candidates that visual disability assessment services at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi, have been temporarily suspended. RML Hospital is one of the designated disability assessment centres for NEET PG counselling, and candidates requiring such services have been advised to stay updated through official notifications.

Candidates and counselling authorities are advised to regularly monitor the MCC website for the latest updates regarding revised eligibility criteria and the Round 3 counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 08 Jan 2026
09:44 AM
NEET PG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling
Similar stories
assistant professor

Paper Leak Row - UPESSC Assistant Professor Exam Cancelled; UP Govt Orders Fresh Test

UPSC CDS

UPSC CDS I Exam 2025: Final Marks Released for Recommended Candidates; Check List

CBSE

Curriculum Learning Enhancement - CBSE Advises Schools to Use PM eVidya Channel Conte. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025: 1.74 Lakh Pass; UP Tops in Numbers, TN-Puducherry Achieve 86.49. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Birla High School, Mukundapur Spellympic
word games

From word games to sports tracks, schools showcase talent

Representational image

From holiday calm to exam countdown

assistant professor

Paper Leak Row - UPESSC Assistant Professor Exam Cancelled; UP Govt Orders Fresh Test

Classes VI to IX of Indus Valley World School do some stretching exercises to get back to the academic groove, and (right) students of GD Goenka Public School, Dakshineswar, take part in a poster-making exercise on the first day of school
South Point School

Rigour reloaded, but fun stays on

UPSC CDS

UPSC CDS I Exam 2025: Final Marks Released for Recommended Candidates; Check List

CBSE

Curriculum Learning Enhancement - CBSE Advises Schools to Use PM eVidya Channel Conte. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality