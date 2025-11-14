BPSC

BPSC 70th CCE Mains: Answer Sheets Released; Check Objection Submission Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Nov 2025
12:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the unevaluated answer sheets of all candidates who appeared for the 70th Integrated Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.
Candidates can now download their answer copies from the official website (bpsc.bihar.gov.in) and submit objections until November 24, 2025.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the unevaluated answer sheets of all candidates who appeared for the 70th Integrated Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Candidates can now download their answer copies from the official website (bpsc.bihar.gov.in) and submit objections until November 24, 2025.

The Commission stated that early access will help candidates verify that the correct answer sheet has been uploaded against their roll number and review the responses they submitted.

The answer sheets currently remain “unevaluated”, meaning they do not include any marks or examiner remarks. Once the download window closes, BPSC will begin the evaluation process and subsequently announce the final results.

ADVERTISEMENT
Telangana &amp; Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Election and Vote Counting? Check Details
Telangana &amp; Bihar Schools Closed Due to Bye-Election and Vote Counting? Check Details
Telangana NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Merit List Released: Names and Grievance Submission Details
Telangana NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Merit List Released: Names and Grievance Submission Details

Download Steps

  • Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the link titled ‘UNEVALUATED Answer Booklets’ under the important announcement section.
  • Log in to the candidate dashboard using your roll and registration number.
  • Download the PDF copy of your answer sheet.
  • Save and verify the document before November 24, 2025.

If discrepancies or errors are found, candidates can email their objections to examcontroller-bpsc@gov.in within the specified date.

Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates on the evaluation timeline and result announcements.

Find the direct answer booklet download link.

Last updated on 14 Nov 2025
12:19 PM
BPSC Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Answer Key mains examination
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Opens Registration for KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: Link, Eligibility and Vacancy . . .

NEET PG 2025

Gujarat Revises NEET PG 2025 Seat Conversion Rules! Major Changes & Category-Wise Upd. . .

Karnataka government

KEA Releases Revised KSET 2025 Answer Key; No Changes in Seven Subjects

Hybrid Learning

All Schools in Gurugram to Go Hybrid Till Class 5 Amid Severe Air Quality - What Next. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier's College

Boiragi 2025 Celebrates Bengal’s Folk Spirit at St Xavier’s College with Cultural. . .

CBSE

CBSE Opens Registration for KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: Link, Eligibility and Vacancy . . .

NEET PG 2025

Gujarat Revises NEET PG 2025 Seat Conversion Rules! Major Changes & Category-Wise Upd. . .

Karnataka government

KEA Releases Revised KSET 2025 Answer Key; No Changes in Seven Subjects

Hybrid Learning

All Schools in Gurugram to Go Hybrid Till Class 5 Amid Severe Air Quality - What Next. . .

NEET UG

Stray Vacancy Round of MP NEET UG 2025 Sees High Competition with 148 Candidates per . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality