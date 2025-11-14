BPSC 70th CCE Mains: Answer Sheets Released; Check Objection Submission Guidelines

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the unevaluated answer sheets of all candidates who appeared for the 70th Integrated Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Candidates can now download their answer copies from the official website (bpsc.bihar.gov.in) and submit objections until November 24, 2025.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the unevaluated answer sheets of all candidates who appeared for the 70th Integrated Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Candidates can now download their answer copies from the official website (bpsc.bihar.gov.in) and submit objections until November 24, 2025.

The Commission stated that early access will help candidates verify that the correct answer sheet has been uploaded against their roll number and review the responses they submitted.

The answer sheets currently remain “unevaluated”, meaning they do not include any marks or examiner remarks. Once the download window closes, BPSC will begin the evaluation process and subsequently announce the final results.

Download Steps

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link titled ‘UNEVALUATED Answer Booklets’ under the important announcement section.

Log in to the candidate dashboard using your roll and registration number.

Download the PDF copy of your answer sheet.

Save and verify the document before November 24, 2025.

If discrepancies or errors are found, candidates can email their objections to examcontroller-bpsc@gov.in within the specified date.

Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates on the evaluation timeline and result announcements.

Find the direct answer booklet download link.