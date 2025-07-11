BITS Pilani Declares BITSAT 2025 Iteration 1 Result, Seat Confirmation by July 14

Summary The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced the Iteration 1 result for BITSAT 2025 admissions. Candidates who had submitted their preference forms and completed the fee payment process can now check their BITSAT 2025 admission status on the official website — bitsadmission.com.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced the Iteration 1 result for BITSAT 2025 admissions. Candidates who had submitted their preference forms and completed the fee payment process can now check their BITSAT 2025 admission status on the official website — bitsadmission.com.

To access the BITSAT Iteration 1 result, candidates must log in using the new credentials sent to their registered email IDs used during the BITSAT 2025 application process. The result displays seat allotment details based on BITSAT scores, submitted choices, and seat availability. Candidates allotted seats in this round must confirm their admission by completing the fee payment by July 14, 2025, via the official portal. After confirmation, they are required to report to their allotted BITS campus for document verification and further admission formalities.

Those who have not received a seat in Iteration 1 or wish to opt for a better programme can participate in the subsequent BITSAT admission iterations, which will be conducted based on seat vacancies.

Additionally, BITS Pilani continues its direct admission policy for board exam toppers, granting admission to students who have secured the first rank in their respective Class 12 board exams without the need to appear for BITSAT, offering them a direct route to their preferred programme.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on further admission rounds and important dates.