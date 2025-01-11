Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025 Registration Begins at deledbihar.com - Application Steps and Link

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jan 2025
15:11 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance exam 2025 from today, January 11, 2025.
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website until January 22, 2025.

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 Postponed - Check Revised Schedule
UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 Postponed - Check Revised Schedule

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Bihar DElEd exam 2025, candidates must meet the following criteria:

  • Age: Minimum age of 17 years.
  • Education: Must have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks from a recognised board.
  • Relaxation: Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are granted a 5% relaxation in minimum required marks.

How to Apply

  1. Visit the official website: deledbihar.com.
  2. Register using your details and create login credentials.
  3. Fill out the application form with the required information.
  4. Upload necessary documents and photographs.
  5. Pay the application fee as per your category.
  6. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
NEET-PG 2024: Resignation and Reset Registration Portals Reopened
NEET-PG 2024: Resignation and Reset Registration Portals Reopened

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay the registration fees based on their category. Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/BC/EBC category will have to pay an amount of ₹960, whereas, SC/ST/disabled candidates will pay ₹760.

The DElEd entrance exam, scheduled for February 27, 2025, is aimed at selecting candidates for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8. It will be conducted across more than numerous cities in India, and admit cards for the same will be issued on February 17, 2025.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 11 Jan 2025
15:13 PM
Bihar DElEd 2025 Bihar School Examination Board Registration
