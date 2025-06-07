AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Declared! Check 1st, 2nd Year Pass Percentages and Link

Summary The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially declared the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May 2025. Students who appeared for the AP Inter supplementary exams for both general and vocational streams can now access their results through the official website — resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially declared the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May 2025. Students who appeared for the AP Inter supplementary exams for both general and vocational streams can now access their results through the official website — resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

To check their scores, students need to enter their AP Inter hall ticket number in the supplementary result link available on the official portal. The board has maintained its passing criteria, declaring students who scored 35 marks and above as pass. Notably, the evaluation process follows a system where 80% weightage is given to theory papers and 20% to internal assessments.

The AP Inter supplementary exams for both first-year and second-year students were conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. Students could check their individual results by selecting either the first-year or second-year result link and then choosing between the general or vocational stream options.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s statistics reveal that out of 39,783 students who appeared for the 2nd-year public supplementary exams, 27,276 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 69%. Meanwhile, in the first-year exams, 50,314 students appeared, and 23,799 managed to clear the exam, marking an overall pass rate of 47%.

Apart from the official BIEAP website, students can also access their results through alternative platforms like bieap-gov.org, examresults.ap.nic.in, bieap.apcfss.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and Manabadi.

Students are advised to download and securely save a copy of their AP Inter supplementary results 2025 for future academic references, especially for admission and scholarship applications.

Find the direct result download link here.