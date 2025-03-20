AIBE 19 Result 2024 - Qualifying Criteria and Other Key Details by BCI

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to publish the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 soon. In an official announcement, BCI issued a statement to reassure candidates about reported mismatches between the Question Paper (QP) booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers during the examination.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to publish the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 soon. While the official result date has not been disclosed, candidates can expect it to be published shortly on the official website.

In an official announcement, BCI issued a statement to reassure candidates about reported mismatches between the Question Paper (QP) booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers during the examination. The Council confirmed that results will be evaluated based on the Question Paper set code handwritten by candidates on their OMR sheets. The Council emphasised that this issue will not impact the evaluation process.

Steps to Download AIBE 19 Result

Follow these steps to check your AIBE 19 results once they are announced:

Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the link labeled ‘AIBE 19 Result’ on the homepage (once activated).

Enter your credentials on the newly opened page and submit the details.

View your AIBE 19 Result displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

Candidates will receive a +1 mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

To qualify for the AIBE 19 exam, candidates from the General and OBC categories must secure a minimum of 45% marks, while SC/ST and disabled candidates need at least 40% to pass. Those who meet the qualifying criteria will receive the Certificate of Practice, enabling them to practice law in India.