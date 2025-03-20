NCHM JEE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Soon - Check Edit Steps

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the application correction process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025 today, March 20. Candidates who need to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so via the official website (exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the application correction process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025 today, March 20. Candidates who need to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so via the official website (exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM).

Registered candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Steps to Edit Form

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

Log in using your application number and password.

Make the necessary corrections in the permitted fields.

Pay any additional fee (if required) and submit the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

The entrance exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM in both Hindi and English. It serves as the gateway for admission to the BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (BSc HHA) for the academic session 2025-26.