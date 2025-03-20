NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Soon - Check Edit Steps

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2025
12:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the application correction process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025 today, March 20.
Candidates who need to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so via the official website (exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the application correction process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025 today, March 20. Candidates who need to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so via the official website (exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM).

Registered candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Cancelled - Check Notice and Revised Schedule Updates
RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Cancelled - Check Notice and Revised Schedule Updates

Steps to Edit Form

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.
  • Log in using your application number and password.
  • Make the necessary corrections in the permitted fields.
  • Pay any additional fee (if required) and submit the form.
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
NEET SS 2024 - NBEMS Introduces New Exam Format, Demo Test Available
NEET SS 2024 - NBEMS Introduces New Exam Format, Demo Test Available

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

The entrance exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM in both Hindi and English. It serves as the gateway for admission to the BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (BSc HHA) for the academic session 2025-26.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2025
12:53 PM
NCHMJEE National Testing Agency (NTA) NCHMCT JEE applications
Similar stories
UPPSC

UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct Link. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Cancelled - Check Notice and Revised Schedule Updates

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 - NBEMS Introduces New Exam Format, Demo Test Available

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Cut-offs Out Now! Check Seat Matrix & Admission Upd. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPPSC

UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct Link. . .

Presidency University

Futurepreneurs Shine at Presidency University’s Entrepreneurship Summit 2025

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Cancelled - Check Notice and Revised Schedule Updates

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 - NBEMS Introduces New Exam Format, Demo Test Available

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Cut-offs Out Now! Check Seat Matrix & Admission Upd. . .

Narayana International School, Ramchandrapur
Kolkata schools

Time to rejoice a new season, session and start

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality