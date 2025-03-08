Odisha Police

Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Postponed - Schedule and Vacancy Key Details

Posted on 08 Mar 2025
Summary
The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has officially postponed the Odisha Combined Police Recruitment 2025 examination.
The Odisha Police SI recruitment drive aims to fill 933 vacancies across multiple posts.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has officially postponed the Odisha Combined Police Recruitment 2025 examination, which was initially scheduled for March 8 and 9. Candidates awaiting the exam will have to wait for further updates, as the new exam dates will be announced soon on the official website – odishapolice.gov.in.

According to the official notification, "The Combined Police Service Examination – 2024, scheduled for March 8th and 9th, 2025, is deferred for the time being. Further intimation will be made later."

Vacancy Details

The Odisha Police SI recruitment drive aims to fill 933 vacancies across multiple posts, including:

  • Sub-Inspector of Police: 609 vacancies
  • Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed): 253 vacancies
  • Station Officer (Fire Service): 47 vacancies
  • Assistant Jailor (Home Department, Odisha): 24 vacancies

Odisha Police SI Selection Process

The recruitment process includes the following stages - written examination (OMR-based), physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET), document verification, and medical examination.

Exam Pattern

The written examination will be objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will consist of three papers, where paper III will be specifically for the Station Officer (Fire Service) candidates.

The OMR-based test will carry 500 marks. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the new exam dates and further details on the selection process.

