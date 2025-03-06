AIBE 19 Final Answer Key Out, 28 Questions Withdrawn by BCI; Full Details

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the final answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 on its website, allindiabarexamination.com. The revised answer key follows a detailed review of objections submitted by candidates.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the final answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 on its website, allindiabarexamination.com. The revised answer key follows a detailed review of objections submitted by candidates.

An announcement on the website states, “Please note that the results of the AIBE-XIX exam will be published based on this final answer key. We have thoroughly scrutinized and reviewed all objections received from the candidates, and the final answer key has been prepared accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer keys.”

How to Check the AIBE 19 Final Answer Key 2024

1. Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the link for ‘AIBE 19 Final Answer Key 2024’.

3. Select the relevant question paper set.

4. Download the answer key and compare it with your responses.

Key Changes in AIBE 19 Final Answer Key 2024

The BCI has withdrawn a total of 28 questions from the AIBE 19 final answer key 2024. These changes affect multiple question sets from the exam.

The AIBE 19 examination was conducted on December 22, 2023, with the provisional answer key released on December 28. Candidates were given time until January 10 to raise objections. The final answer key has been revised based on these objections.

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Details to Check

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Parent’s Name

Husband’s Name (if applicable)

Enrollment Number

AIBE 19 Qualifying Status

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

The AIBE 19 results 2024 will be announced soon.