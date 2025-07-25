MHT CET

State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra Issues MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List- Direct Link Here

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra, issued the MHT CET 2025 final merit list. Candidates interested can check the MHT CET final merit list on the official website, fe2025.mahacet.org.

As per the counselling schedule, the CET Cell will display provisional category-wise seats (seat matrix) of the first round of the Common Admission Process (CAP round 1) today, July 25. Candidates need to submit and confirm their options between July 26 and 28. Provisional seat allotment result for MHT CET CAP round 1 will be announced on July 31.

This merit list is for admission to first-year Engineering and Technology (B. E./ B. Tech.) and five-year integrated Master of Engineering & Technology courses in government, government-aided, university-managed institutes, university-managed departments and unaided private professional educational institutes) for the Academic Term 2025-26.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2025: Steps to check

  1. Open the official website fe2025.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the link for the MHT CET final merit list 2025
  3. Enter login credentials
  4. Submit and download a copy for further use

The CET Cell notified that applications registered after July 14, 2025 on the website will be only considered for Non-CAP seats.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2025: Direct Link

