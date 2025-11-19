AIBE XX: BCI Issues Detailed Guidelines for Blind and Low-Vision Candidates Ahead of Exam

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released an important set of guidelines for blind and low-vision candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX. The directive aims to strengthen inclusivity in the legal profession by providing enhanced support mechanisms such as scribe assistance, assistive technology access, and paper-wise exemptions.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released an important set of guidelines for blind and low-vision candidates appearing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX, scheduled for November 30, 2025. The directive aims to strengthen inclusivity in the legal profession by providing enhanced support mechanisms such as scribe assistance, assistive technology access, and paper-wise exemptions.

According to the notification, these measures have been introduced to increase enrolment of differently-abled candidates and ensure fair opportunities during the certification process. The BCI has clarified that candidates with specific visual impairments may even receive a complete exemption from the Hindi language paper (Paper V), depending on their disability level.

To avail these benefits, candidates must submit a medical certificate from a government-recognized ophthalmologist, confirming at least 40% visual impairment, in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The certificate must clearly detail the extent of vision loss and specify recommended assistive aids.

BCI has also allowed candidates to inspect the computer system and install NVDA (screen-reading software) one day before the examination to ensure smooth navigation during the CBT. Candidates may choose to write the exam independently using assistive software or take the help of a scribe. The appointment and eligibility of scribes will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Additionally, visually impaired candidates will receive 20 extra minutes per hour, amounting to a total of one additional hour to complete the three-hour AIBE.

Read the official notice here.