IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad Completes Phase 1 BTech 2026 Placements; Average CTC Crosses Rs 30 LPA

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2026
13:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The institute reported that the average cost to company (CTC) for the BTech 2026 batch crossed Rs 30 lakh per annum during Phase 1
Recruiters participated across a range of sectors, including software, analytics, and core engineering roles

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has completed Phase 1 of its Bachelor of Technology (BTech) 2026 placement season, placing 304 students out of 487 registered candidates, according to data released by the institute. This translates to an overall placement rate of 62.42 per cent in the first phase.

The institute reported that the average cost to company (CTC) for the BTech 2026 batch crossed Rs 30 lakh per annum during Phase 1. Several academic departments recorded improvements in average and median salary figures compared to previous placement cycles. Recruiters participated across a range of sectors, including software, analytics, and core engineering roles.

Placement outcomes varied across academic programmes. Among circuital branches, the Artificial Intelligence programme recorded the highest placement rate at 83.33 per cent, followed closely by Computer Science and Engineering at 83.05 per cent. The Mathematics and Computing programme recorded a placement rate of 77.78 per cent. The average salary packages offered in these programmes were reported to be around Rs 40 lakh per annum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Core engineering branches also saw placement activity during Phase 1. Departments such as Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical Engineering secured offers across manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and technology-linked sectors. The institute stated that recruitment continued across both core and software-oriented profiles.

According to IIT Hyderabad, the highest international offer during Phase 1 stood at Rs 2.5 crore per annum. On the domestic front, two students received offers of Rs 1.1 crore per annum, while four students secured packages ranging between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore per annum. In total, 24 international offers were made across departments.

Phase 2 of the BTech 2026 placement season began on January 5, 2026, and will focus on placing the remaining interested students. The institute noted that a section of candidates has opted out of the placement process to pursue higher education and research opportunities.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
14:25 PM
IIT Hyderabad BTech programme Placement Drive
Similar stories
MCC

NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

Dubai

International AYUSH Conference in Dubai to Spotlight Traditional Healthcare Systems

Certification

IIT Bombay Launches Five-Month Online Certificate Programme in Generative AI; Know El. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025 and Final Answer Key Release - Check Latest Update & Qualifying C. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MCC

NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

Vivekananda Mission School Joka

Vivekananda Mission School, Joka Celebrates Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ce. . .

Dubai

International AYUSH Conference in Dubai to Spotlight Traditional Healthcare Systems

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025 and Final Answer Key Release - Check Latest Update & Qualifying C. . .

Certification

IIT Bombay Launches Five-Month Online Certificate Programme in Generative AI; Know El. . .

XLRI

XLRI to Issue XAT Answer Key 2025 Shortly at xatonline.in; Know Steps to Download Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality