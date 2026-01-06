IIT Hyderabad Completes Phase 1 BTech 2026 Placements; Average CTC Crosses Rs 30 LPA

Summary The institute reported that the average cost to company (CTC) for the BTech 2026 batch crossed Rs 30 lakh per annum during Phase 1 Recruiters participated across a range of sectors, including software, analytics, and core engineering roles

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has completed Phase 1 of its Bachelor of Technology (BTech) 2026 placement season, placing 304 students out of 487 registered candidates, according to data released by the institute. This translates to an overall placement rate of 62.42 per cent in the first phase.

The institute reported that the average cost to company (CTC) for the BTech 2026 batch crossed Rs 30 lakh per annum during Phase 1. Several academic departments recorded improvements in average and median salary figures compared to previous placement cycles. Recruiters participated across a range of sectors, including software, analytics, and core engineering roles.

Placement outcomes varied across academic programmes. Among circuital branches, the Artificial Intelligence programme recorded the highest placement rate at 83.33 per cent, followed closely by Computer Science and Engineering at 83.05 per cent. The Mathematics and Computing programme recorded a placement rate of 77.78 per cent. The average salary packages offered in these programmes were reported to be around Rs 40 lakh per annum.

Core engineering branches also saw placement activity during Phase 1. Departments such as Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical Engineering secured offers across manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and technology-linked sectors. The institute stated that recruitment continued across both core and software-oriented profiles.

According to IIT Hyderabad, the highest international offer during Phase 1 stood at Rs 2.5 crore per annum. On the domestic front, two students received offers of Rs 1.1 crore per annum, while four students secured packages ranging between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore per annum. In total, 24 international offers were made across departments.

Phase 2 of the BTech 2026 placement season began on January 5, 2026, and will focus on placing the remaining interested students. The institute noted that a section of candidates has opted out of the placement process to pursue higher education and research opportunities.