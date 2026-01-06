UGC Directs HEIs to Ensure Compliance With Foreign Student Registration Rules

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher educational institutions (HEIs) across the country to strictly comply with foreign student registration requirements under the newly implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The directive applies not only to universities and colleges but also to schools and institutions admitting Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher educational institutions (HEIs) across the country to strictly comply with foreign student registration requirements under the newly implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The regulatory body has emphasised that universities and institutions admitting foreign nationals must ensure timely and accurate submission of student details through the prescribed Form-II to the designated Registration Officer.

In an official communication, the UGC stated that every university, educational institution or any other organisation admitting a foreign student is legally required to furnish information about such students in the manner prescribed under the new law. The directive applies not only to universities and colleges but also to schools and institutions admitting Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

According to the UGC notice, all institutions must submit foreign student information electronically using Form-II through the designated online portal or mobile application. This requirement is applicable irrespective of whether students reside on or off campus and includes those staying in hostels operated or affiliated with the institution.

Highlighting the importance of compliance, the UGC noted that Form-II is a critical statutory document under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025. The submission of this form enables institutions to meet India’s immigration obligations and supports national security oversight related to the presence and movement of foreign students within the country.

The Commission has instructed all HEIs to adhere strictly to the prescribed timelines for Form-II submission. Institutions are required to provide comprehensive details, including basic identification information such as passport number, visa or OCI details, nationality, contact information and residential address in India. Admission-related data, including course name, duration, academic pattern and commencement and end dates, must be submitted within 24 hours of a student’s admission.

In addition, HEIs must upload Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) registration details and maintain semester-wise academic records. These include attendance status, examination participation, results, conduct and eligibility to continue the programme. Exit-related information must also be submitted within 24 hours of a student’s completion, discontinuation or termination of the course, clearly mentioning the date and reason for exit.

The UGC has shared the updated Form-II template with institutions, noting that it was previously referred to as ‘Form A’ under earlier immigration regulations. Universities and colleges have been advised to use the attached template and follow the updated procedures without deviation.

Reiterating its stance, the UGC has called on all institutions admitting foreign students to ensure strict adherence to the new regulatory framework to avoid violations and ensure full compliance with immigration laws governing foreign nationals studying in India.