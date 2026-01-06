mental stress

CBSE Offers Free Counselling to Help Class 10, 12 Students Manage Board Exam Stress; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2026
13:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The services, which began today, will remain available until June 1, 2026
Students and parents can access the tele-counselling facility from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on all working days, excluding Saturdays and Sundays

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the first phase of its annual free psycho-social counselling services for Class 10 and 12 students to help them manage examination-related stress and emotional well-being ahead of the 2026 board exams.

The services, which began today, will remain available until June 1, 2026. Students and parents can access the tele-counselling facility from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on all working days, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Under this initiative, students can interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, including school principals, counsellors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and qualified psychologists. Of these, 63 counsellors are based in India, while others are from Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE stated that the initiative aims to help students approach their theory examinations starting February 17, 2026, with greater confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance.

In addition, students can access 24x7 support in Hindi and English by calling the toll-free helpline 1800-118-004, which operates through an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The IVRS offers guidance on stress-free preparation, time and stress management, frequently asked questions, and important CBSE-related information.

CBSE has also made a curated set of resources on stress management, effective study strategies, and emotional well-being available on its official website. These resources are designed to be concise, engaging, and easily accessible.

The board has encouraged both students and parents to actively use these support services as part of its ongoing efforts to promote students’ psycho-social well-being.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2026
13:32 PM
mental stress Board Exam 2026 CBSE 2026
Similar stories
Dubai

International AYUSH Conference in Dubai to Spotlight Traditional Healthcare Systems

Certification

IIT Bombay Launches Five-Month Online Certificate Programme in Generative AI; Know El. . .

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025 and Final Answer Key Release - Check Latest Update & Qualifying C. . .

XLRI

XLRI to Issue XAT Answer Key 2025 Shortly at xatonline.in; Know Steps to Download Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Dubai

International AYUSH Conference in Dubai to Spotlight Traditional Healthcare Systems

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Result 2025 and Final Answer Key Release - Check Latest Update & Qualifying C. . .

Certification

IIT Bombay Launches Five-Month Online Certificate Programme in Generative AI; Know El. . .

Vivekananda Mission School Joka

Vivekananda Mission School, Joka Celebrates Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ce. . .

XLRI

XLRI to Issue XAT Answer Key 2025 Shortly at xatonline.in; Know Steps to Download Her. . .

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad Completes Phase 1 BTech 2026 Placements; Average CTC Crosses Rs 30 LPA

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality