CBSE Offers Free Counselling to Help Class 10, 12 Students Manage Board Exam Stress; Read Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the first phase of its annual free psycho-social counselling services for Class 10 and 12 students to help them manage examination-related stress and emotional well-being ahead of the 2026 board exams.

The services, which began today, will remain available until June 1, 2026. Students and parents can access the tele-counselling facility from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on all working days, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Under this initiative, students can interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, including school principals, counsellors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and qualified psychologists. Of these, 63 counsellors are based in India, while others are from Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE.

CBSE stated that the initiative aims to help students approach their theory examinations starting February 17, 2026, with greater confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance.

In addition, students can access 24x7 support in Hindi and English by calling the toll-free helpline 1800-118-004, which operates through an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The IVRS offers guidance on stress-free preparation, time and stress management, frequently asked questions, and important CBSE-related information.

CBSE has also made a curated set of resources on stress management, effective study strategies, and emotional well-being available on its official website. These resources are designed to be concise, engaging, and easily accessible.

The board has encouraged both students and parents to actively use these support services as part of its ongoing efforts to promote students’ psycho-social well-being.