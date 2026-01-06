MHT CET 2026 Registration Begins; Exams to Be Held Twice From This Year

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially opened the registration window for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission can fill out the application form through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially opened the registration window for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to can fill out the application form through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the latest notice, the registration link for MPEd and MEd CET courses has been made active, with the last day being January 20, 2026.

As part of the revised registration process, applicants will be required to furnish both their Aadhaar number and APAAR (All-India Pre-Admission Academic Record) ID. Candidates have been advised to ensure that all Aadhaar-linked details are accurate and updated before applying. These include the candidate’s name and date of birth as mentioned in the Class 10 certificate, recent photograph, father’s name, residential address, and an active mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

A major change introduced this year is that the MHT CET 2026 will be conducted in two phases, providing candidates with greater flexibility. The first phase of examinations will be held in April, followed by a second phase in May. For the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group, the exams are scheduled from April 11 to 19 and again from May 14 to 17. Meanwhile, the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group examinations will take place between April 21 and 26, and from May 10 to 11. Candidates will be allowed to appear for one or both sessions, and the higher score will be considered for the admission process.

In another significant development, the Maharashtra Admission Regulating Authority (ARA) has proposed a revision in the MHT CET 2026 application fee. According to the proposal, candidates from the open category may be required to pay an application fee of ₹1,300, while those belonging to reserved categories may have to pay ₹1,000. An official confirmation on the revised fee structure is awaited.

Additionally, the state authorities have proposed the introduction of a mock Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round from the 2026–27 academic session. This initiative aims to help students better understand and familiarise themselves with the admission procedure before the actual CAP rounds begin.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CET Cell website for updates related to the application process, examination schedule, fee structure, and admission guidelines for MHT CET 2026.