Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1267 Posts Now

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has comenced the registration process for Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the 1267 vacancies across various departments can complete their registration online at the official website, bankofbaroda.in. The application window will remain open until January 17, 2025. The recruitment process will involve an online examination, group discussion, and personal interviews.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive spans across various departments:

Rural & Agri Banking: 200 posts Retail Liabilities: 450 posts MSME Banking: 341 posts Information Security: 9 posts Facility Management: 22 posts Corporate & Institutional Credit: 30 posts Finance: 13 posts Information Technology: 177 posts Enterprise Data Management Office: 25 posts

Steps to Apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage.

Navigate to the ‘Current openings’ section.

Select the link titled ‘Recruitment of professionals on a regular basis in various departments.’

Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Save a copy of the completed application form for future reference.

Application Fee

The application fee varies based on the candidate’s category:

General, EWS, and OBC: ₹600 + applicable taxes and payment gateway charges.

SC, ST, PWD, and Women: ₹100 + applicable taxes and payment gateway charges.

It is important to note that the application fee is non-refundable, regardless of whether the candidate appears for the online test, is shortlisted, or proceeds to the interview stage.