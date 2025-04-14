Assam CEE Admit Card 2025 Out - Link, Exam Pattern, and Key Details

Summary The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially issued the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 admit cards. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now access their hall tickets via the official websites.

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially issued the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 admit cards. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now access their hall tickets via the official websites astu.ac.in and formsrec.in/AstuCEE2025. The Assam CEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. Once logged in, they can view, download, and print the hall ticket. It is essential to verify all information printed on the admit card, including the candidate’s name, application number, photo, signature, category, exam date, time, and assigned examination center.

According to the official information bulletin, the admit card download window will remain active till April 23, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The Assam CEE 2025 serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in Assam and will be conducted following the syllabus of the Assam State School Education Board, Higher Secondary Division (Division II). The exam will have a 3-hour duration and include 120 multiple-choice questions equally divided among Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry - with 40 questions from each subject. The questions on the paper will be available in two languages - English and Assamese.

Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. Importantly, selecting multiple answers for a single question will be treated as a wrong attempt.

Find the direct admit card download link here.