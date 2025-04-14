Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE Admit Card 2025 Out - Link, Exam Pattern, and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2025
10:49 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially issued the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 admit cards.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now access their hall tickets via the official websites.

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has officially issued the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 admit cards. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now access their hall tickets via the official websites astu.ac.in and formsrec.in/AstuCEE2025. The Assam CEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. Once logged in, they can view, download, and print the hall ticket. It is essential to verify all information printed on the admit card, including the candidate’s name, application number, photo, signature, category, exam date, time, and assigned examination center.

According to the official information bulletin, the admit card download window will remain active till April 23, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
KEAM 2025 Admit Card Released at cee.kerala.gov.in - Exam Dates Revised!
KEAM 2025 Admit Card Released at cee.kerala.gov.in - Exam Dates Revised!
Tripura TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Deadline and Exam Guidelines
Tripura TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Deadline and Exam Guidelines

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The Assam CEE 2025 serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in Assam and will be conducted following the syllabus of the Assam State School Education Board, Higher Secondary Division (Division II). The exam will have a 3-hour duration and include 120 multiple-choice questions equally divided among Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry - with 40 questions from each subject. The questions on the paper will be available in two languages - English and Assamese.

Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. Importantly, selecting multiple answers for a single question will be treated as a wrong attempt.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 14 Apr 2025
10:50 AM
Assam CEE 2025 Admit Card
Similar stories
KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Admit Card Released at cee.kerala.gov.in - Exam Dates Revised!

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Correction Window Closes Today at 2 PM - Schedule and Exam Details

NMMS Scholarship

TN NMMS Result 2025 For February Exam OUT at dge.tn.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside

BPSC

BPSC 70th CEE Mains Admit Card 2025 Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Admit Card Released at cee.kerala.gov.in - Exam Dates Revised!

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Correction Window Closes Today at 2 PM - Schedule and Exam Details

Gen Z

Unrestricted content impacts kids’ behaviour, educators try to enter gen-z world

NMMS Scholarship

TN NMMS Result 2025 For February Exam OUT at dge.tn.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside

BPSC

BPSC 70th CEE Mains Admit Card 2025 Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Details Here

BIEAP

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Declares AP Inter Result 2025- Direct. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality