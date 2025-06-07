AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

Summary
Candidates who took the entrance test can check and download their results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in
With the declaration of the results, separate merit lists will be prepared for the General, OBC (NCL), EWS, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi announced the results of AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025 on Friday, June 6. Candidates who took the entrance test can check and download their results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS BSc written examination was conducted on June 1, 2025. With the declaration of the results, separate merit lists will be prepared for the General, OBC (NCL), EWS, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories. Additionally, disciplines will be allocated on a merit basis and by online Seat Allocation in each category. All provisionally qualified candidates in the CBT will be called for Choice filling and seat allocation.

As per the notification, the qualifying candidates are provisionally eligible for the Mock Round/1st Round of Seat Allocation.

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Result of the AIIMS B.Sc.(H) Nursing Entrance Examination August 2025 Session”
  3. The Result PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the next page
  4. Download and keep a printout of the the same for future reference

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025: Direct Link

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

