COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released at comedk.org- Application Begins from June 9

Posted on 07 Jun 2025
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka announced the counselling dates for the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Candidates will be able to apply and submit documents for COMEDK UGET counselling 2025 on the official website, comedk.org.

According to the official notice, the registration and uploading of documents for COMEDK counselling 2025 will start on June 9 at 4 pm. The deadline to fill the application form is till June 18, 2 pm. COMEDK UGET result 2025 will be announced on June 7 along with the COMEDK UGET 2025 cut-offs.

COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling process will include registration, choice-filling for courses and colleges, merit list, seat allotment, and reporting. Only those candidates who qualify the COMEDK UGET exam 2025 and obtain a rank will be eligible for the admissions to the engineering and architecture programmes.

For more information and related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

