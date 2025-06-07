Telangana Open School Society

Telangana TOSS Result 2025 For SSC & Inter April-May Exam OUT- Direct Links Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jun 2025
13:57 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana Open School Society has declared Telangana TOSS Result 2025 on June 7, 2025. The results are declared for SSC and Inter April-May examination. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org.

The results of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations have been announced together.

According to the schedule, the SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) public examination of April/May 2025 theory examination was scheduled from April 20 to April 26, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The practical examination was held from April 26 to May 3, 2025.

Telangana TOSS Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org
  2. Click on the result link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open
  4. Click on Telangana TOSS Result 2025 for SSC and Inter links available on the page
  5. Enter the login details and click on submit
  6. Telangana TOSS result 2025 will be displayed
  7. Check the result and download the page
  8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Telangana TOSS Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 07 Jun 2025
13:58 PM
