TS PGECET 2025 Hall Ticket OUT at pgecet.tgche.ac.in- Exam from June 16

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the Telangana PG engineering entrance exam will have to download the TS PGECET admit card through the official website- pgecet.tgche.ac.in As per the schedule, TS PGECET 2025 exam will be held from June 16 to 19 in two shifts

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) issued hall tickets for the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET). Candidates who will be appearing for the Telangana PG engineering entrance exam will have to download the TS PGECET admit card through the official website- pgecet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, TS PGECET 2025 exam will be held from June 16 to 19 in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The state-level entrance exam is being held for admission into full time ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch, Graduate level Pharm D (PB), in universities, affiliated engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS PGECET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the TS PGECET official website- pgecet.tgche.ac.in Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ under the application section The TS PGECET hall ticket download link 2025 will be displayed Enter the TS PGECET application number and date of birth Select the paper applied for, from the drop down menu Download the TS PGECET admit card 2025 for future reference