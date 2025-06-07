SSC job aspirants

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Notification Released- Apply till June 26

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jun 2025
14:58 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who want to apply for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
This recruitment drive will fill 261 posts in the organisation

The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 261 posts in the organisation. According to the notification, the last date to apply is June 26, 2025. The last date for making online fee payment is June 27, 2025. The CBT exam will be conducted from August 6 to August 11, 2025. The window to make corrections in the application form can be done from July 1 to July 2, 2025.

The Commission will levy a uniform correction charge of Rs 200 for making correction and re-submitting modified/corrected application for the first time and Rs 500 for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. It must be noted that the correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/category.

The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

SSC job aspirants SSC Stenographer Recruitment SSC 2025
