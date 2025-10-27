AP LAWCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Out - Reporting Begins for LLB Admissions

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the first phase seat allotment result of AP LAWCET counselling 2025. The Council has also released the college-wise allotment list for students to access.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the first phase seat allotment result of AP LAWCET counselling 2025. LAWCET-qualified candidates who participated in the said counselling round can now check their allotment status online through the official website. The Council has also released the college-wise allotment list for students to access.

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to 3-year/5-year LLB programmes offered by various universities and colleges in the state.

AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result - Steps to Check

Visit the official AP LAWCET counselling website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the ‘allotment order & self-reporting’ link on the homepage.

Use your hall ticket number and date of birth to log in to your account.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

After checking the seat allotment result, candidates who have been allotted a seat need to confirm their acceptance and attend the document verification process at the designated colleges with all the necessary original certificates from today, October 27 to 29, 2025. As per the notification, classwork for the newly admitted students will begin on October 27, the same day as the beginning of self-reporting.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.