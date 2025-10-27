AP LAWCET 2025

AP LAWCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Out - Reporting Begins for LLB Admissions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Oct 2025
12:47 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the first phase seat allotment result of AP LAWCET counselling 2025.
The Council has also released the college-wise allotment list for students to access.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the first phase seat allotment result of AP LAWCET counselling 2025. LAWCET-qualified candidates who participated in the said counselling round can now check their allotment status online through the official website. The Council has also released the college-wise allotment list for students to access.

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to 3-year/5-year LLB programmes offered by various universities and colleges in the state.

NEET PG 2025: MCC to Close NRI Conversion Window Soon! Check Rules and Document List
NEET PG 2025: MCC to Close NRI Conversion Window Soon! Check Rules and Document List
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 LOC Data Correction Window Closes Today
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 LOC Data Correction Window Closes Today

AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result - Steps to Check

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official AP LAWCET counselling website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on the ‘allotment order & self-reporting’ link on the homepage.
  • Use your hall ticket number and date of birth to log in to your account.
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

After checking the seat allotment result, candidates who have been allotted a seat need to confirm their acceptance and attend the document verification process at the designated colleges with all the necessary original certificates from today, October 27 to 29, 2025. As per the notification, classwork for the newly admitted students will begin on October 27, the same day as the beginning of self-reporting.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.

Last updated on 27 Oct 2025
12:48 PM
AP LAWCET 2025 APSCHE Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test Counselling seat allotment LLB course
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 LOC Data Correction Window Closes Today

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: MCC to Close NRI Conversion Window Soon! Check Rules and Document List

educational institutions

Chhath Puja 2025: Educational Institutions in Several States Closed, Check Reopening . . .

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Admissions: NTA Adds New Sainik Schools! Check List and Registration Upda. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 LOC Data Correction Window Closes Today

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: MCC to Close NRI Conversion Window Soon! Check Rules and Document List

educational institutions

Chhath Puja 2025: Educational Institutions in Several States Closed, Check Reopening . . .

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Admissions: NTA Adds New Sainik Schools! Check List and Registration Upda. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following Schedule Revision - New D. . .

NHPC Limited

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Link, Exam Pattern and Marking Sche. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality