CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 LOC Data Correction Window Closes Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Oct 2025
12:16 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the List of Candidates (LOC) data correction window for Classes 10 and 12 today, October 27, 2025. Schools must ensure that all student details for the upcoming board examinations are accurate and submitted through the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has permitted schools to make corrections or modifications in crucial candidate details, including the student’s name, parents’ names, date of birth, and subject entries. The board has emphasized that this is the final opportunity for making corrections, and no further requests will be accepted after the deadline.

Parents have been advised to carefully verify the accuracy of their child’s information before submission. This includes ensuring that full names are used instead of short forms, as expanded names are required for official documentation in many cases. Additionally, students planning to study abroad must have their surnames included, as it is mandatory in several countries.

The date of birth must match official records, and details in the LOC should align with those in the passport, if available. CBSE has also reminded schools and parents to double-check subject entries for both Class 10 and 12 students, since no changes will be permitted once the correction window closes.

CBSE reiterated that it is the responsibility of parents and schools to ensure the accuracy of the submitted data. For further details and updates, stakeholders are advised to visit the official CBSE website.

Last updated on 27 Oct 2025
12:17 PM
