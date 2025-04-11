AP EdCET 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and Application Steps

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2025. The deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is May 14, 2025.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website. The deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is May 14, 2025.

Application Steps

Visit the official AP EdCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET. Click on the “Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment” option on the homepage. Enter the required details and select a payment mode. Pay the application fee and proceed to the form. Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents. Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who miss the initial deadline of May 14 can still apply with a late fee until June 3.

Key Dates

The AP EdCET 2025 examination will take place on June 5 in online mode from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates who wish to make corrections in their applications will have access to the correction window from May 24 to May 28. The hall tickets will be available for download from May 30, with the final result declaration on June 21, 2025.

Conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, on behalf of APSCHE, this exam is a state-level selection procedure for students aspiring to take admission into BEd and BEd (Special Education) programmes offered by the participating institutes in Andhra Pradesh.

Find the direct application link here.