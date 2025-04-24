AP ECET 2025 Application Edit Window Opens - Check Link and Editable Fields

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has activated the application edit facility for the AP ECET 2025 exam, allowing registered candidates to make corrections in their submitted forms. Candidates can access the edit window through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has activated the application edit facility for the AP ECET 2025 exam today, i.e., April 24, allowing registered candidates to make corrections in their submitted forms. Candidates will be access the edit window through the official website (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET) until April 26, 2025.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025, which grants lateral admission to BE/BTech and BPharmacy programmes in Andhra Pradesh, is scheduled to be held on May 6, 2025.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by the Council.

Editable Fields (Category 2)

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified online through the correction window:

Qualifying Examination

Qualifying Exam Year of Appearing/Passing and Instruction Medium

Place of Study

Mother’ s Name

Special Category

Aadhaar Card details

Local Area Status

Non-Minority / Minority

Parents Annual Income

Study Details

SSC Hall Ticket Number

Gender

Address for Correspondence

Details which fall under category 1 like AP ECET 2025 branch, candidate’s name, father’s name, date of birth, signature, community/category, photograph, and qualifying hall ticket number (diploma/degree) cannot be edited online. However, to make any corrections a written request have to be made to the Convener of AP ECET through email with valid scanned documents to helpdeskapecet@apsche.org. Also while sending the request, the candidates have to clearly mention the payment ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number (diploma/degree), mobile number, date of birth and SSC hall ticket number.

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

Find the direct application edit window link here.