TANCET Result 2025 Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check All Key Details

Posted on 24 Apr 2025
Anna University, Chennai is gearing up to announce the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions - Postgraduate (CEETA-PG) 2025 results shortly.
The results will be compiled based on the final answer key, which was officially released on April 17, 2025.

Anna University, Chennai is gearing up to announce the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions - Postgraduate (CEETA-PG) 2025 results shortly. As per the official update on the university's website, tancet.annauniv.edu, candidates will be informed of the result declaration date in due course.

The TANCET 2025 results will include key details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, registration number, gender, nationality, TANCET percentile, programme name, and other relevant particulars. The results will be compiled based on the final answer key, which was officially released on April 17, 2025.

Once the results are out, candidates who qualify in the TANCET MBA 2025 entrance test will need to participate in the counselling process. Anna University will soon release the TANCET counselling application form, and admissions will be granted based on the marks secured in the main examination.

As per the TANCET 2025 marking scheme, one mark is awarded for each correct answer, while 0.5 marks are deducted for every incorrect response. To be considered for admission, candidates must meet the minimum qualifying cut-off set by participating colleges. Based on these cut-offs, eligible candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling rounds for MBA and other postgraduate courses.

To check their results, candidates should visit the official TANCET portal, click on the result link, and log in using their registered email ID and password. The scorecard can be downloaded and printed for future reference. Anna University has urged candidates to keep an eye on the official website for further announcements regarding the result date and counselling schedule.

