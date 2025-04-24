CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Result Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
10:42 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the objection window for the Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2025 answer key today, i.e., April 24 (11 PM).
Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the objection window for the Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2025 answer key today, i.e., April 24 (11 PM). Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website. They must also note that the payment processing portal will remain active till 11.50 PM.

TANCET Result 2025 Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check All Key Details
TANCET Result 2025 Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check All Key Details

The initial key for the exam was published earlier on April 22. Following this, NTA opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections.

Steps to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Step 2: Select the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details (application number and password).

Step 4: Select the question/answer to challenge.

Step 5: Upload relevant supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Step 6: Finalise the challenges submitted and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹200 per question.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Delhi HC Verdict for CLAT UG 2025 Out - Consortium Asked to Republish Result, Revise Marks
Delhi HC Verdict for CLAT UG 2025 Out - Consortium Asked to Republish Result, Revise Marks

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2025
10:43 AM
CUET PG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key Result
