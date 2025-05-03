AP ICET Hall Ticket 2025 Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in - Link & Guidelines

Summary Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has officially released the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has officially released the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To access the AP ICET 2025 hall ticket, candidates must log in using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. It is mandatory for every examinee to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid government-issued photo ID — such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, or Voter ID — to the exam centre for verification purposes.

The hall ticket contains essential information including the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, contact details, residential address, as well as their photograph and signature. It also clearly mentions the exam centre’s name, address, and code, along with the date and timing of the exam.

Andhra University, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), will conduct the AP ICET 2025 examination on May 7 in two sessions — the first from 9 AM to 11.30 AM and the second from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

Following the examination, the preliminary answer key will be published on May 10 at 5 PM, offering candidates an opportunity to raise objections, if any, until May 12. The final AP ICET 2025 results and rank cards are scheduled to be declared on May 21.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the examination, answer key release, result announcements, and further admission-related procedures.

Find the direct admit card download link here.