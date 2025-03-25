AP LAWCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Guidelines

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025, from today, March 25. Interested candidates can submit their application through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025, from today, March 25. Interested candidates can submit their application through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The application deadline without a late fee is April 27, 2025.

How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Click on the ‘Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment’ option displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill up the necessary details carefully.

Step 4: Submit the registration fee.

Step 5: Proceed to click on the ‘Fill Application’.

Step 6: Fill in the required details accurately.

Step 7: Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Incomplete/incorrect application form will be rejected. So, the candidates are advised to carefully fill out the form with accurate details. However, from May 26 and May 27, an edit option facility will be available to the candidates for the correction of data in their application form.

AP LAWCET 2025 is scheduled for June 5, from 9 AM to 10.30 AM. It will be conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, on behalf of the APSCHE for taking admission into regular 3-year/5-year LLB courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Find the direct application submission link here.