JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Check Reporting Details & Documents List

Posted on 04 Jul 2025
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially declared the Round 1 seat allotment result for JEECUP Counselling 2025. Candidates who appeared for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025 and participated in the diploma counselling process can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The JEECUP counselling process offers admissions to diploma courses in engineering, technology, and pharmacy programmes across participating institutes in Uttar Pradesh. To view the seat allotment result, candidates need to log in using their application number and password on the portal. Once the result is displayed, applicants are advised to download and print their allotment letter for further admission formalities.

As per the official counselling schedule, students allotted seats in the first round must exercise their freeze or float options between July 4 and July 6, 2025. Irrespective of their decision, candidates are required to pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹3,250 within this window. Those opting to freeze their seats will undergo document verification from July 4 to July 7, 2025, while the facility to withdraw from the allotted seat will be available on July 8, 2025.

The JEECUP authorities have also released a list of mandatory documents that candidates must carry while reporting to their allotted institutes. These include the JEECUP 2025 admit card, rank card, counselling allotment letter, qualifying exam mark sheets and certificates, character certificate, domicile certificate, migration certificate (if applicable), reservation certificate, two passport-sized photographs, and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the original documents.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the deadlines and keep track of official updates on the JEECUP admission portal.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.

