Assam CEE 2024

Assam CCE 2024 Results Cancelled Over Reservation Discrepancy - Rectified Scorecard Published

PTI
PTI
Posted on 18 Feb 2026
13:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Assam government said the results of the state civil services examination declared a day ago had to be cancelled.
The APSC declared the rectified final results for CCE 2024 on Tuesday, which was uploaded on its website.

The Assam government on Tuesday said the results of the state civil services examination declared a day ago had to be cancelled due to a discrepancy in the reservation for a specific community.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in the Assembly that the examination was conducted in a transparent manner, though there was an error in reserving positions for the Moran community during declaration of results.

He was responding to the matter raised by AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain, who pointed that the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 were initially declared by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Monday but cancelled and withdrawn promptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APSC declared the rectified final results for CCE 2024 on Tuesday, which was uploaded on its website.

Patowary said the advertisement published by the APSC for CCE 2024 had mentioned of reservation of one post each for the Moran and Motak communities respectively within OBC/MOBC quota in Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade) and Assam Police Service (Junior Grade).

The reservation is for a period of five years according to an official order of October 19, 2023.

The minister said though the APSC was aware of the order, the final results of CCE 2024 were initially published on Monday with reservation for only Motak community candidates.

"The APSC was contacted immediately after the declaration of the result. The Commission also received complaints from Moran Students’ Union and other Moran community persons, leading to cancellation of the initial declared result," Patowary said.

He maintained that the CCE 2024 was conducted with utmost transparency and said the state government has ensured that it is a fair procedure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2026
13:18 PM
Assam CEE 2024 Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Result Assam government
Similar stories
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC Releases JE Admit Cards; Screening Test on February 22, 2026

NEET counselling

GMCH Chandigarh Opens Stray Vacancy Round for MD, MS Admissions 2025; Key Dates Annou. . .

NEET 2025

NBEMS Tells Supreme Court 95,913 More Candidates Eligible After NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off . . .

TNTET

TN TET 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Fee Structure

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC Releases JE Admit Cards; Screening Test on February 22, 2026

NEET counselling

GMCH Chandigarh Opens Stray Vacancy Round for MD, MS Admissions 2025; Key Dates Annou. . .

NEET 2025

NBEMS Tells Supreme Court 95,913 More Candidates Eligible After NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off . . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET- Details Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC Mock Test Link 2025 Active On Regional Websites- Link to Appear Here

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE LOC Correction Window Closes Tomorrow at cbse.gov.in- Know Editable Fields Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality