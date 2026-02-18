Assam CCE 2024 Results Cancelled Over Reservation Discrepancy - Rectified Scorecard Published

Summary The Assam government said the results of the state civil services examination declared a day ago had to be cancelled. The APSC declared the rectified final results for CCE 2024 on Tuesday, which was uploaded on its website.

The Assam government on Tuesday said the results of the state civil services examination declared a day ago had to be cancelled due to a discrepancy in the reservation for a specific community.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in the Assembly that the examination was conducted in a transparent manner, though there was an error in reserving positions for the Moran community during declaration of results.

He was responding to the matter raised by AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain, who pointed that the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 were initially declared by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Monday but cancelled and withdrawn promptly.

The APSC declared the rectified final results for CCE 2024 on Tuesday, which was uploaded on its website.

Patowary said the advertisement published by the APSC for CCE 2024 had mentioned of reservation of one post each for the Moran and Motak communities respectively within OBC/MOBC quota in Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade) and Assam Police Service (Junior Grade).

The reservation is for a period of five years according to an official order of October 19, 2023.

The minister said though the APSC was aware of the order, the final results of CCE 2024 were initially published on Monday with reservation for only Motak community candidates.

"The APSC was contacted immediately after the declaration of the result. The Commission also received complaints from Moran Students’ Union and other Moran community persons, leading to cancellation of the initial declared result," Patowary said.

He maintained that the CCE 2024 was conducted with utmost transparency and said the state government has ensured that it is a fair procedure.

