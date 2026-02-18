TNTET

TN TET 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Fee Structure

Posted on 18 Feb 2026
Summary
The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has officially started the TN Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2026 registration process for working teachers today.
Candidates who want to apply can find the direct link through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the TNTET exam will be held on July 4 and 5, 2026. Paper I will be held on July 4, and Paper II will be held on July 5.

As per the official schedule, the TNTET exam will be held on July 4 and 5, 2026. Paper I will be held on July 4, and Paper II will be held on July 5.

TN TET Registration 2026: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on the TNTET 2025 online registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to select the paper(I/II) they want to appear.
  • Complete registration to obtain the login credentials.
  • Once done, log in to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The registration portal will remain functional till April 10. Candidates will also be provided an opportunity to make corrections to their submitted forms during the correction window scheduled from April 11 to April 13, 2026.

Application Fee Details

To complete the TN TET 2026 registration process, candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹600. Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Special Central Assistance (SCA), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and differently abled categories need to pay a reduced fee of ₹300.

The fee must be paid online through the official portal at the time of application submission.

Find the direct application link here.

