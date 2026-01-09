Symbiosis International University

Symbiosis International Announces SNAP Result 2025; Scorecards Available at snaptet.org

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2026
12:26 PM

File Image

Summary
Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the SNAP Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) can now access their scorecards through the official website, snaptet.org.

The SNAP 2025 examination was conducted in computer-based mode on December 6, 14, and 20, 2025. Each test session was held for a duration of 60 minutes at designated test centres across the country.

To check the SNAP 2025 result, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the SNAP Result 2025 scorecard link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, candidates can view and download their scorecards for future reference.

SNAP is a mandatory entrance examination for candidates seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes offered by institutes under Symbiosis International University (SIU). Based on SNAP scores, shortlisted candidates will be called for further selection rounds, which may include group exercises, personal interviews, and written ability tests, conducted individually by participating institutes.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SNAP website for updates related to the admission process and further selection schedules.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2026
12:27 PM
