APPSC

APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025 OUT - Check Merit List & Certificate Verification Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Apr 2025
09:42 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the results for the Group 2 Main Examination.
As per the merit-based shortlisting criteria, candidates have been provisionally selected for the Certificate Verification (CV) process in a 1:2 ratio.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the results for the Group 2 Main Examination held on February 23, 2025 in two sessions across 13 district centers. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now access and check their result from the APPSC official website. The recruitment is being conducted for various posts under Group-II Services (General/Limited - Direct) as per Notification No.11/2023, dated 07 December 2023.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result &amp; Final Answer Key Update - Score and Merit List Details
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result &amp; Final Answer Key Update - Score and Merit List Details

Steps to Check Shortlisted Candidates List

  • Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the result link under the ‘Announcements’ section on the homepage.
  • A pdf containing all the shortlisted candidates will open.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Certificate Verification Details

As per the merit-based shortlisting criteria, candidates have been provisionally selected for the Certificate Verification (CV) process in a 1:2 ratio. The verification will take place at the APPSC Office, New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada.

The Commission will soon release the detailed CV schedule on its official website (psc.ap.gov.in), and individual call letters (memos) will be sent to candidates separately.

UPSC Releases NDA 1 Admit Card on upsc.gov.in - Exam and Vacancy Details
UPSC Releases NDA 1 Admit Card on upsc.gov.in - Exam and Vacancy Details

Candidates are required to produce all original documents on the day of verification. These include proof of age, educational qualifications, community certificates (for reserved categories), non-creamy layer certificates (for BC candidates), EWS certificates, local status documents (for those who migrated from Telangana), sports participation certificates (if applicable), and PBD/Ex-Servicemen certificates.

Failure to produce the required documents will result in disqualification. The Commission reserves the right to cancel the candidature at any stage if eligibility criteria are not met.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official APPSC website for updates and download their call letters once available.

Find the direct shortlisted candidates list link here.

Last updated on 05 Apr 2025
09:43 AM
APPSC Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Result
Similar stories
KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Details her. . .

MAH CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card for PCB Group OUT at mahacet.org- Get Direct Link to Download. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025: Application without late fee ends today- Know important dates here

Results out

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Expected to Issue AP Inter Results 20. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jadavpur University

JU F.E.T.S.U. Presents – Sanskriti 2025: A Cultural Renaissance

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Details her. . .

MAH CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card for PCB Group OUT at mahacet.org- Get Direct Link to Download. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025: Application without late fee ends today- Know important dates here

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Expands Global Reach with Five New International Collaborations

Results out

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Expected to Issue AP Inter Results 20. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality