APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2025 OUT - Check Merit List & Certificate Verification Details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the results for the Group 2 Main Examination held on February 23, 2025 in two sessions across 13 district centers. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now access and check their result from the APPSC official website. The recruitment is being conducted for various posts under Group-II Services (General/Limited - Direct) as per Notification No.11/2023, dated 07 December 2023.

Steps to Check Shortlisted Candidates List

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on the result link under the ‘Announcements’ section on the homepage.

A pdf containing all the shortlisted candidates will open.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Certificate Verification Details

As per the merit-based shortlisting criteria, candidates have been provisionally selected for the Certificate Verification (CV) process in a 1:2 ratio. The verification will take place at the APPSC Office, New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada.

The Commission will soon release the detailed CV schedule on its official website (psc.ap.gov.in), and individual call letters (memos) will be sent to candidates separately.

Candidates are required to produce all original documents on the day of verification. These include proof of age, educational qualifications, community certificates (for reserved categories), non-creamy layer certificates (for BC candidates), EWS certificates, local status documents (for those who migrated from Telangana), sports participation certificates (if applicable), and PBD/Ex-Servicemen certificates.

Failure to produce the required documents will result in disqualification. The Commission reserves the right to cancel the candidature at any stage if eligibility criteria are not met.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official APPSC website for updates and download their call letters once available.

Find the direct shortlisted candidates list link here.