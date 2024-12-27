SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Begins for 600 Positions: How to Apply

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially commenced the online registration process for its Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment drive for 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially commenced the online registration process for its Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment drive for 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, sbi.co.in.

How to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

Navigate to the Careers portal. Under the ‘Join SBI’ section, click on ‘Current Openings’. Select the Probationary Officers recruitment page and click on the application link. Register for a new account. Complete the registration process to receive login credentials. Log in, fill out the application form, and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the application and save a copy for future reference.

Key Dates for SBI PO Recruitment 2024

Online Registration: December 27, 2023, to January 12, 2024

Prelims Admit Card Release: Third or fourth week of February 2024

Preliminary Examination: March 8 and 15, 2024

Prelims Result Announcement: April 2024

Mains Admit Card Release: Second week of April 2024

Mains Examination: April or May 2024

Mains Result Declaration: May or June 2024

Phase 3 Admit Card Release: May or June 2024

Phase 3 (Psychometric Test): May or June 2024

Interview & Group Exercises: May or June 2024

Final Result Announcement: May or June 2024

Admit Cards for Pre-Examination Training (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD): January or February 2024

Pre-Examination Training: February 2024

Eligibility Criteria for SBI PO Recruitment 2024

Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not above 30 years as of April 1, 2024. Birthdates should fall between April 2, 1994, and April 1, 2003 (inclusive).

Educational Qualifications:

A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university is mandatory.

Final-year or final-semester students may also apply, provided they can submit proof of passing their graduation exam by April 30, 2025.

Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) holders must ensure their IDD completion date is on or before April 30, 2025.

Professional qualifications like Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, and Cost Accountant are also acceptable.

SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Application Fees

General, EWS, and OBC: INR 750

SC, ST, and PwBD: No fee

This year, SBI aims to fill 600 PO vacancies, comprising 586 regular posts and 14 backlog vacancies.